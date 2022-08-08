First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $101.90, but opened at $106.85. First Solar shares last traded at $112.16, with a volume of 68,686 shares.

Specifically, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

First Solar Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.