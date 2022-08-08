First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,891,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,584,000 after buying an additional 560,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,309. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

