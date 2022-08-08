FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FlexShopper Price Performance
Shares of FPAY opened at $1.06 on Monday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.
In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
