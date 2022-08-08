Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

