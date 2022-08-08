Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.
FLR stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
