FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0383 on Exchanges

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 61.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $675,583.57 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.22 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00069369 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

