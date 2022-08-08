FOAM Price Reaches $0.0315 on Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $1,850.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068683 BTC.

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

