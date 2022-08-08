Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Sells 457 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBRE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 1,422,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,390,000 after purchasing an additional 558,838 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 706.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 216,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 398,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41.

