Formation Fi (FORM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $167,591.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $196,847.93 and $167,591.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 191.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.