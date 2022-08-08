Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.