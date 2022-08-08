Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $42.74. Forrester Research shares last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $815.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.