Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Fortis worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. 6,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

