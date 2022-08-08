Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.