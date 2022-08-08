Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 30.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIO stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

