Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 664,998 shares.The stock last traded at $131.31 and had previously closed at $128.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after acquiring an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $68,029,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.