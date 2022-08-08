Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 664,998 shares.The stock last traded at $131.31 and had previously closed at $128.24.
FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
