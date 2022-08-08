Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.5 %
FYBR stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.
Several analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
