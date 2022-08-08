Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

