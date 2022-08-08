FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. FRP makes up about 3.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.10% of FRP worth $55,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FRP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in FRP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FRP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,465.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

FRPH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a P/E ratio of 955.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

