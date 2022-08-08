Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLMD. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

