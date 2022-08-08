GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 10.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $44.08. 189,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,190,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in GameStop by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.