GamyFi Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,986.20 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $39,986.20 and approximately $93,707.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Coin Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GamyFi Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamyFi Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.