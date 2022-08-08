Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $997.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Garlicoin
GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,907,672 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
