Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 315 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.72. 584,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.85.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.