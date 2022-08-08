Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,965 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Gates Industrial worth $71,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 216,576 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

