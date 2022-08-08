Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.03. 29,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

