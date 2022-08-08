Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

