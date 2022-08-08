Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,459. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 137,273 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

