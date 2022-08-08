Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 30,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,459. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 219.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

