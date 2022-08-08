Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Raised to $11.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.41. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,281 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

