German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

