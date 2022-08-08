GET Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $246,132.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00007595 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $246,132.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,925.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068470 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

