Ghost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $391.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 2% against the dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $391.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,179,792 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.