Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $42.90 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00012606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

