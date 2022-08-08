GNY Trading 56.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. GNY has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $80,305.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,152.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00068723 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

