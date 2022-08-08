GoHelpFund Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $5,816.31 and $6,279.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.02117812 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014532 BTC.
GoHelpFund Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.
Buying and Selling GoHelpFund
Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.