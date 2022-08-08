GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 12,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,337,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

