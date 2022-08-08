Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,504.74 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $82,504.74 and approximately $55,339.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

