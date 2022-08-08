Governor DAO Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $546,808.24 and $22,505.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

