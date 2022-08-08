GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3,063.42% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

GrafTech International Trading Down 9.3 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 692,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 524,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in GrafTech International by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 375,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in GrafTech International by 1,101.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 330,695 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

