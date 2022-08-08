Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.62% of Grand Canyon Education worth $83,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,571,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

