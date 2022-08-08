Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.0 %

GTN opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $230,335.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,373 shares of company stock valued at $489,461. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gray Television by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $619,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.