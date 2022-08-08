Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GNCGY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.