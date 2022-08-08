Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,260 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for 2.5% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,741 shares of company stock valued at $22,264,982 in the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,707. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

