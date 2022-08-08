Grid+ Trading 84.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $25.02 million and $25.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00132319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068090 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

