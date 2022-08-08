Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE PAC opened at $139.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

