Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE PAC opened at $139.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $167.24.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
