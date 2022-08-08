Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Guild Stock Performance
NYSE GHLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.