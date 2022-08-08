Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $481.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Guild had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

