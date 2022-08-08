GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 11,518 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,001. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

