GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

