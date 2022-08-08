GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 205 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.96. 112,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $146.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

