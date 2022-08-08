GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 39,195 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. 449,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.