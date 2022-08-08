GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $34.99 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $34,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

